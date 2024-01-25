(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer for Mirpur Khas, led a seminar on Thursday in the Commissioner's Conference Hall on the Election Commission of Pakistan's Code of Conduct.

A significant number of candidates took part to ensure that the general elections to be held in a free and transparent way, the District Returning Officer said the code of conduct will be observed in every situation.

He said that returning officers and candidates would be added to a WhatsApp group aimed at resolving grievances and issues raised by the latter.

To ensure peaceful elections, he counselled the candidates to get in touch with the poll workers and law enforcement. It will be forbidden to display weapons during processions and voting.

On government property, wall writing and poster banners will not be permitted. In this sense, the Election Commission-recommended monitoring teams are pursuing people who transgress the code of conduct.

This time, District Election Commissioner Khalid Hussain provided copies of the code of conduct in addition to responding to the candidates' inquiries.

