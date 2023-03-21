Seminar on "Islamic Banking and Finance" held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Sialkot (USKT) in collaboration with Meezan Bank Limited and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) arranged an awareness seminar on "Islamic Banking and Finance" here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The University of Sialkot (USKT) in collaboration with Meezan Bank Limited and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) arranged an awareness seminar on "Islamic Banking and Finance" here on Tuesday.

A large number of participants form the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC), including Senior Vice President SCCI Wahab Jahangir, Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association Arshad Latif Butt, Khawaja Khawar, besides students with faculties joined the event.

Nisar Ahmed, Senior Deputy Chief Manager, SBP Sialkot, delivered a lecture while Dr Uzair Ashrafalso spoke.