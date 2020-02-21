Senate body discusses 'Zainab Alert Response, Recovery Bill-2020' in detail

The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Friday discussed the 'Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Bill-2020 in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Friday discussed the 'Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Bill-2020 in detail.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar here at the Parliament House. The bill was introduced by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

The National Assembly passed the Bill on January 10, after which it was referred to the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights.

This meeting was the fourth in line of a series of meetings (Jan 20 Feb 10, 17).

The committee considered Part-V of the bill and proposed certain amendments to remove loopholes and duality. Section 14 and 15 of the bill were omitted and a line from Section 17 was added after Section 8 (1).

The meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Seantor Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and senior officers from human rights, law and Justice ministries.