UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Discusses 'Zainab Alert Response, Recovery Bill-2020' In Detail

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:32 PM

Senate body discusses 'Zainab Alert Response, Recovery Bill-2020' in detail

The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Friday discussed the 'Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Bill-2020 in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Friday discussed the 'Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Bill-2020 in detail.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar here at the Parliament House. The bill was introduced by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

The National Assembly passed the Bill on January 10, after which it was referred to the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights.

This meeting was the fourth in line of a series of meetings (Jan 20 Feb 10, 17).

The committee considered Part-V of the bill and proposed certain amendments to remove loopholes and duality. Section 14 and 15 of the bill were omitted and a line from Section 17 was added after Section 8 (1).

The meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Seantor Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and senior officers from human rights, law and Justice ministries.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Parliament Alert Usman Khan Muhammad Ali January From

Recent Stories

Five day-long 'Mother Languages Literature' festiv ..

2 minutes ago

FTO recommends FBR to take criminal action against ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 4600 litres tain ..

2 minutes ago

Country's economy improving gradually: Zain Quresh ..

2 minutes ago

One arrested for resisting polio immunization in R ..

7 minutes ago

US Has No Intention to Field New Low Yield Nuclear ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.