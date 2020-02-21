UrduPoint.com
Senate Special Committee On Child Protection Held

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Senate Special Committee on the Protection of Children, chaired by the Senator Rubina Khalid held here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Senate Special Committee on the Protection of Children, chaired by the Senator Rubina Khalid held here on Friday.

The committee's Chairperson, Senator Robina Khalid said it was important to take advantage of regional and international experiences, keeping in view the nature and sensitivity of the problem.The committee would impose rules applicable to SAARC countries for child protection ,she added .

She emphasized that the media should properly highlight the abuses of children so that social pressure on government machinery could be increased and awareness was raised to accelerate the policy making process.

� Senator Rabina Khalid also said the media should support the parliament.

� The committee sought data on abuses of children from relevant institutions in all four provinces.

The committee said that it was a humanitarian issue and protection of the children was our duty and strict legislation should be taken in that regard.�Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif informed the committee that " Zainab" alert bill had been finalized, but the committee's convener said that the special committee would also give its view on the bill.

� Senator Samina Saeed said that child abuse caused social problems for the affected family and therefore the laws and regulations to protect the children would have to be made more and more stringent.

