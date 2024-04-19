Shazia Marri, Sardar Shah, Jam Shoro nominated as members of TCEB

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Sindh Government has nominated MNA Shazia Atta Marri, provincial Ministers Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Jam Khan Shoro and Karni Singh as members of Thar Coal Energy board (TCEB).

According to notification issues here by Chief Secretary on Friday, Shazia Marri has been nominated as member of TCEB in capacity as MNA from Thar region.

Government has taken this decision in exercise of the powers conferred under sections of Thar Coal and Energy Board Act 2011.

Sardar Shah and Jam Khan Shoro were nominated as members in capacity of the provincial ministers while Karni Singh was nominated as members under section 3(5) (xi) of the Act.

