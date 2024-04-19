Shazia Marri, Sardar Shah, Jam Shoro Nominated As Members Of TCEB
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Sindh Government has nominated MNA Shazia Atta Marri, provincial Ministers Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Jam Khan Shoro and Karni Singh as members of Thar Coal Energy Board (TCEB)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Sindh Government has nominated MNA Shazia Atta Marri, provincial Ministers Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Jam Khan Shoro and Karni Singh as members of Thar Coal Energy board (TCEB).
According to notification issues here by Chief Secretary on Friday, Shazia Marri has been nominated as member of TCEB in capacity as MNA from Thar region.
Government has taken this decision in exercise of the powers conferred under sections of Thar Coal and Energy Board Act 2011.
Sardar Shah and Jam Khan Shoro were nominated as members in capacity of the provincial ministers while Karni Singh was nominated as members under section 3(5) (xi) of the Act.
Recent Stories
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
PTF meeting for polio eradication held
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated
BISP cash disbursement center set up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association2 minutes ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held4 minutes ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated5 minutes ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up9 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi9 minutes ago
-
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Music Competition schedule released9 minutes ago
-
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas21 minutes ago