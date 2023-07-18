Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday performed the opening of Safe House at Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday performed the opening of Safe House at Nawabshah.

Talking to the media, the minister said 27 Safe Houses are set up in all the districts of the province in order to provide shelter and protection to women.

She said the Sindh government apart from promulgating laws for the welfare of women is preparing projects with the objection to make women self-sufficient.

The minister said that Darul Aman being run under the department is also extending legal support, food and residence to victim women.

She said that despite the shortage of staff, complaint cells are set up for the help of women.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi briefed the minister about steps taken for the women's welfare in District Shaheed Benazirabad. PPP leader and member District Council Qamarunissa Dhamrah, Principal Govt Girls Degree College Lala Rukh Baloch, In-charge Women Complain Center Zaibunnisa and other women were present on the occasion.