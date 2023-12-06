Open Menu

Shehla Raza Urges Political Parties Not To Make Election Process Controversial

December 06, 2023

Shehla Raza urges political parties not to make election process controversial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Senior PPP leader and former Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Shehla Raza Wednesday urged all political parties to avoid making the election process controversial and transparent elections are the only way to ensure political stability in the country.

Talking to the ptv news channel, she said despite all allegations, PPP only focused on election campaigns, and all parties need to allow sufficient space for each other in the electoral process.

She said that people are increasingly conscious of upcoming elections, and we must trust our voters instead of blaming to others.

PPP always efforts to improve the conditions of the common man during their governance, she highlighted.

“The MQM only want delimitation in line with their desires, which is not possible, she said, adding, that only PPP standing with the people and would form the next government.

Shehla also expressed confidence that the People’s Party would sweep Sindh, adding, that national action plan implementation is also need of hour with letter and spirit.

Replying to a query, she said every budget will be unconstitutional and discriminatory until the National Finance Commission (NFC) is given.

She further said that the PPP would not compromise on the economic rights of the people, the constitution of Pakistan and equal distribution of funds to all provinces.

To another question, she said the PPP had worked a lot in Sindh for the development of the people, while the other parties only paid lip service.

“Our mission is to get the country out of poverty. We will work in such a manner that can employ the people,” she added.

