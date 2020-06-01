UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce & Industry President Hails Govt Initiatives For Export Sector

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry president hails govt initiatives for export sector

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Muhammad Ashraf Malik has appreciated the government's initiatives to support the export sector of Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Muhammad Ashraf Malik has appreciated the government's initiatives to support the export sector of Pakistan.

He said in a statement given to the press here on Monday that the support in the shape of clearance of refunds, special refinance schemes, and the subsidy on electricity and gas in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic had far greater impacts on the national economy and the exports of Pakistan.

Ashraf Malik stressed that necessary facilitation must be provided to help the export businesses.

He appealed that the government should restore the zero rating.

