Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori grieves over death of Caretaker KP CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing away of Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Mohammed Azam Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing away of Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Mohammed Azam Khan.

According to a Governor's House spokesman, the Governor offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul.