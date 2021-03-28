SIU arrests two including MQM London worker, hardened criminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Sunday in separate actions arrested two including a MQM London worker and a hardened criminal.

In its first action, the SIU on a tip off arrested Abdul Ghaffar alias Patni alias Bali s/o Jamal Kara alias Abdul Rehman from Kharadar area and recovered an unlicensed revolver from his possession, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SIU Capt. (R) Haider Raza.

During initial interrogation arrested accused told that he joined MQM (L) in 2000. He was an active member of Unit Allah Rakha Park. He was involved in killings, attacks on Police, forcing people to attend MQM gatherings, forcing traders to shut down markets during strikes and other crimes.

Accused Abdul Ghaffar told the Names of his accomplices as Abdul Karim alias Agra, Saad Patni, Tariq, Shehzad Qadri, Nouman alias Raju, Waqas, Naveed alias Lamba, Fazal alias Teli Wala, Pervaiz, Qurban, Furqan and Rehan.

Accused further disclosed that he was an absconder in a case of attack on police in Kharadar vide FIR No.336/2013 u/s 353/324/34 PPC of Police Station Kharadar, in which his accomplices Shehzad Qadri, Saad Patni and Waqas Boti were arrested while two others were still absconding. He was also a drug addict.

In another action, the SIU nabbed a hardened criminal Shakeel Rind s/o Wali Muhammad, a member of a gang involved in looting betel nuts vehicles in Manghopir and Baldia besides kidnapping and extortion collection.

Arrested was also involved in drug peddling and 1100 gm hashish was recovered from him. He confessed that he along with his accomplices robbed three auto rickshaws of betel nuts and looted 60 kg betel nuts.

Further investigations from both arrested were underway.