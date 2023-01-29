Six die in a traffic accident in Chishtian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least six people lost their lives in a terrible accident between a motorcycle and a car that happened on Sunday near Gajiani village in Chishtian.

According to a private news channel, the accident happened when a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle before colliding with a roadside tree.

As a result, at least six people were killed and two others sustained injuries in the same accident.

Witnesses alerted the emergency service and police about the incident and launched rescue services. The injured and the dead were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that the incident happened due to overspeeding. The car occupants were going to attend a marriage ceremony.