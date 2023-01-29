UrduPoint.com

Six Die In A Traffic Accident In Chishtian

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Six die in a traffic accident in Chishtian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least six people lost their lives in a terrible accident between a motorcycle and a car that happened on Sunday near Gajiani village in Chishtian.

According to a private news channel, the accident happened when a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle before colliding with a roadside tree.

As a result, at least six people were killed and two others sustained injuries in the same accident.

Witnesses alerted the emergency service and police about the incident and launched rescue services. The injured and the dead were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that the incident happened due to overspeeding. The car occupants were going to attend a marriage ceremony.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Marriage Car Same Chishtian Sunday

Recent Stories

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

3 hours ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.