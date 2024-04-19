Open Menu

Six Held With 240 Kites In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The police on Friday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 240 kites from them.

In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdictions and arrested Yameen, Naeem, Idrees, Kamran, Umer and Talha, and seized kites from them.

Further action against the accused is under way.

