SNGPL Punishes Eight Consumers For Illegal Use Of Gas Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 09:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) SNGPL in a crackdown punished eight consumers for illegal use of gas meters installed by Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL), for commercial and domestic customers.

As many as eight persons were held for using gas meters for illegal purpose.

Officials of Task Force told here Tuesday that consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and had also shifted meters to different sites by themselves.

Gas meters of all eight consumers were disconnected for violation of the laws.

The SNGPL department urged citizens to cooperate with the staff and informed them about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has also been constituted to respond to complaints.

Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

