Son kills father for contracting second marriage

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was axed to death by his son for contracting second marriage at village Mauza Chaudhary in tehsil Kot Addu.

According to police sources, a citizen namely Mulazim Hussain contracted second marriage a few months ago.

However, his son Rab Nawaz was not happy about the development. In a fit of rage, he killed his father with repeated blows of an axe. Kot Addu police registered the case and started search for the killer. Police also collected forensic evidence. The dead body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital by the police.