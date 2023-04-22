UrduPoint.com

Speaker Condemns Maltreatment Of Families At Jinnah Super Gol Market

April 22, 2023

Speaker condemns maltreatment of families at Jinnah Super Gol Market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday condemned the maltreatment of families and citizens shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr at Jinnah Super Gol Market on Chand Raat.

In a statement received here, the Speaker took notice of incident of misbehavior and brutal violence with other families including the family of Additional Secretary, National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi.

The Speaker expressed solidarity with other families including the family of Additional Secretary, National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi.

He directed the IG Islamabad to present a report on the incident. The Speaker of the National Assembly directed the IG to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident so that the accused were punished as per the law.

"Those who commit violence and misbehaviour with citizens and families on Chand Raat will be severely punished," the Speaker National Assembly added.

He regretted the bullying of families and citizens by shopkeepers was very sad.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the incident of misbehavior with citizens shopping on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr was against the norms of a civilized society.

"Harassment of peaceful citizens shopping for Eid is regrettable. This should not have happened to families. Protection of citizens' rights is the prime responsibility of the government," he said.

He demanded that action should be taken according to the law against those who committed violence and misbehavior with the citizens. Law enforcement agencies should ensure the protection of citizens, he added.

"Those who misbehave with citizens and take the law into their hands do not deserve any concession," Raja Pervez Ashraf said.

