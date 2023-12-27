Open Menu

Speeding Rickshaw Hits Motorcycle In Shakargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Speeding rickshaw hits motorcycle in Shakargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) At least one person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a speeding rickshaw driver hit a motorbike near Shakargarh Riba on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, a family was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit them, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

