Sports gala begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A seven-day sports gala organized by Niazi Medical & Dental College Sargodha started here on Saturday.

The event aimed to eliminate negative trends among students and save them from physical evils. Chairman of the institution Dr Abdul Ghafar Niazi inaugurated the gala. Dental College Prof. Dr. Mian Farukh Imran, Principal Dr. Fatima Akbar Shiekh and others were present.