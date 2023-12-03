Open Menu

State Land Reclaimed On Ombudsman’s Orders

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) About 15 Kanal, 8 Marla and 35 feet state land was reclaimed on the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman.

A spokesman for the divisional administration said here on Sunday that various applicants had filed complaints before the Punjab Ombudsman, contending that people had grabbed state land in their areas in Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Bhakkar.

Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan after hearing complaints issued orders for immediate retrieval of state land from the illegal possession of the Qabza mafia.

Therefore, special teams comprising administration and revenue officers took action against land grabbers and retrieved 15 Kanal, 8 Marla and 35 feet state land from their possession. The market value of the land was estimated at Rs.493.6 million, the spokesman added.

