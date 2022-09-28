UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Rehabilitate Flood Affected People In Barkhan: DC Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Barkhan Abdullah Khosa on Wednesday said that all possible steps were being taken to rehabilitate affected people by floods and rains in respective areas of the district

He also added that teams had been formed to ensure the supply of relief material to affected people across the country.

He expressed these views while distributing relief materials provided by the Oil and Gas Development Company limited (OGDCL) in Union Council Ochhari.

Regional Coordinator OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi was also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa and Regional Coordinator OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi said that they were standing with the affected families in this hour of difficulty saying that district administration and OGDCL were taking vigorous steps to help the victims.

Deputy Commissioner Barkhan said that OGDCL had always stood by the side of the administration in difficult times and actively participated in welfare works.

The steps taken by OGDCL for the people of the district were commendable, he said.

The local people appreciated the efforts of OGDCL and Deputy Commissioner Barkhan and said that in this difficult time, the administration and OGDCL had taken steps for helping flood affected people which was a positive sign for victims in difficult time.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner and OGDCL's Regional Coordinator Ikramullah Kasi distributed tents, flour, ghee, rice, pulses, fishing nets and other necessary items among 40 families affected by rains and floods in Ochha

