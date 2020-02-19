Steps to be taken to increase revenue of WASA: Sheikh Imtiaz

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) revenue department has recovered Rs 1753330 from 'Packages Mall' under the head of aquifer charges.

According to WASA press release issued here on Wednesday, WASA Revenue Deputy Director Rana Muhammad Ahsan presented a copy of bill and other details to WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz.

Sheikh Imtiaz and WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz congratulated the WASA Revenue Director Mian Munir and Deputy Director Rana Muhammad Ahsan for recovering the amount.

Vice Chairman said that aquifer charges had been deposited in the account of WASA adding that more steps would be taken to increase the revenue of the agency.

He said prizes would also be given to the staff and officers showing good performance in revenue department of WASA.

MD Syed Zahid Aziz said that WASA employees should work with honestyin the larger interest of the department.