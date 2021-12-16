UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing In Manhandling Of Former CJP Case

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing in manhandling of former CJP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of review petitions filed by police officials against convictions in case regarding manhandling of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry by police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of review petitions filed by police officials against convictions in case regarding manhandling of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry by police.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the review petitions.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar counsel for the petitioners said all review petitions had not been fixed for hearing.

The Registrar's office had objected to the petitions of the three officers, he added.

Upon this, the court directed to fix all the review petitions.

The Chief Justice said bench would also hear the plea seeking change of counsel along with review petitions.

