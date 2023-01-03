Supreme Court grants time to lawyers for preparations in Kazmi case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday granted time to the lawyers for preparations in FIA's appeal against the acquittal of former minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi in the Hajj corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday granted time to the lawyers for preparations in FIA's appeal against the acquittal of former minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi in the Hajj corruption case.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the appeal wherein no one appear before the court from the FIA.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman informed the bench that no one from the FIA had contacted him regarding the case. The FIA also didn't appear in the case regarding the co-accused Ahmad Faiz.

Defence lawyer Latif Khosa adopted the stance that the agency had no interest in the prosecution of its appeal. He said that the top court had also terminated the FIA's case previously due to non-prosecution.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next week.