Open Menu

Suspect Arrested In Malir Police Officer’s Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Suspect arrested in Malir Police officer’s murder case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) District Malir Police have arrested a key suspect involved in the killing of a police officer earlier this month in Bin Qasim, SSP Malir Dr Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, the SSP said the accused, identified as Ghulam Qadir Lashari, was apprehended near Port Qasim with the help of technical data and intelligence reports.

On August 18, ASI Khan Muhammad Abro, posted at Steel Town Police Station, was shot dead in Shah Town within Bin Qasim police limits. According to investigators, the arrested suspect confessed to planning the attack with his accomplices, conducting reconnaissance of the officer, and then ambushing him.

A case was registered at Bin Qasim Police Station against unidentified assailants under anti-terrorism provisions. Raids are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects, the SSP added.

Recent Stories

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

29 minutes ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

34 minutes ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

33 minutes ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

30 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

30 minutes ago
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

30 minutes ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

30 minutes ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

30 minutes ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

1 hour ago
 CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood aff ..

CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood affected areas

1 hour ago
 NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas

NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan