Suspect arrested in Malir Police officer’s murder case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) District Malir Police have arrested a key suspect involved in the killing of a police officer earlier this month in Bin Qasim, SSP Malir Dr Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, the SSP said the accused, identified as Ghulam Qadir Lashari, was apprehended near Port Qasim with the help of technical data and intelligence reports.

On August 18, ASI Khan Muhammad Abro, posted at Steel Town Police Station, was shot dead in Shah Town within Bin Qasim police limits. According to investigators, the arrested suspect confessed to planning the attack with his accomplices, conducting reconnaissance of the officer, and then ambushing him.

A case was registered at Bin Qasim Police Station against unidentified assailants under anti-terrorism provisions. Raids are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects, the SSP added.