NCCIA Summons Four Social Media Influencers Over Promotion Of Gambling Apps
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Lahore Zone, has issued formal notices to four social media influencers/YouTubers allegedly involved in financial scams linked to unregulated online trading and gambling applications.
According to an official NCCIA spokesperson, the individuals are accused of promoting these platforms on social media, encouraging unsuspecting users particularly the youth to invest in schemes that lack regulatory approval.
The accused reportedly used their platforms to project high returns on investments through unlicensed apps, thereby misleading and defrauding the public of their hard-earned money.
The individuals named in the ongoing investigation (Inquiry No. 4807/2025) are Muhammad Anas Ali, Iqra Kanwal, Muhammad Hussain Shah and Mudassar Hassan.
They have been summoned to appear in person before NCCIA officials on September 2, 2025, at the NCCIA Office in Lahore to present their defense.
“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that the individuals have nothing to state in their defense,” added the spokesperson, emphasising the agency’s commitment to a fair trial process.
Recent Stories
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
CEO Health reviews medical facilities in flood affected areas
NHA chairman visits flood-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect arrested in Malir Police officer’s murder case2 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"2 minutes ago
-
NCCIA summons four social media influencers over promotion of gambling apps2 minutes ago
-
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar35 minutes ago
-
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident34 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"31 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges31 minutes ago
-
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift restoration31 minutes ago
-
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab31 minutes ago
-
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory Day31 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident1 hour ago