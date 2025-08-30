NCCIA summons four social media influencers over promotion of gambling apps

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Lahore Zone, has issued formal notices to four social media influencers/YouTubers allegedly involved in financial scams linked to unregulated online trading and gambling applications.

According to an official NCCIA spokesperson, the individuals are accused of promoting these platforms on social media, encouraging unsuspecting users particularly the youth to invest in schemes that lack regulatory approval.

The accused reportedly used their platforms to project high returns on investments through unlicensed apps, thereby misleading and defrauding the public of their hard-earned money.

The individuals named in the ongoing investigation (Inquiry No. 4807/2025) are Muhammad Anas Ali, Iqra Kanwal, Muhammad Hussain Shah and Mudassar Hassan.

They have been summoned to appear in person before NCCIA officials on September 2, 2025, at the NCCIA Office in Lahore to present their defense.

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that the individuals have nothing to state in their defense,” added the spokesperson, emphasising the agency’s commitment to a fair trial process.