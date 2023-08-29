Suspect Of Robbery-cum-murder Case Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged robber involved in a robbery cum murder case.
The outlaw identified as Saeed had allegedly killed Ibrar during a robbery in Haji Park a few days ago.
The police traced the culprit after using modern technology and arrested the accused. The police recovered a motorcycle, LCD and other valuables from the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu appreciated the performance of raiding police team.