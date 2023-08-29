Open Menu

Suspect Of Robbery-cum-murder Case Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Suspect of robbery-cum-murder case arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged robber involved in a robbery cum murder case.

The outlaw identified as Saeed had allegedly killed Ibrar during a robbery in Haji Park a few days ago.

The police traced the culprit after using modern technology and arrested the accused. The police recovered a motorcycle, LCD and other valuables from the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu appreciated the performance of raiding police team.

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Robbery Tariq Aziz From

Recent Stories

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#03 ..

DP World acquires 58% equity stake in Türkiye&#039;s Evyap Port

3 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 ..

Hadiqa Kiani rejects link of drama 'Hadsa' to 2020 motorway rape case

5 minutes ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

33 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

43 minutes ago
Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

57 minutes ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan