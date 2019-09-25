Symposium held at Government College Women University

A two-day symposium was held under the aegis of Chemistry department of Government College Women University, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A two-day symposium was held under the aegis of Chemistry department of Government College Women University, here on Wednesday.

Presiding over the function,Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq said that present era was of science and technology and it has played a key role in innovations and development of the world.

She said that services rendered by the Chemists in the development could not be ruled out. She also lauded the efforts of Chemistry Department for holding the symposium.

Incharge Chemistry Department Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Dr Shamsa Bibi, Dr Haq Nawaz, Dr Javed Iqbal, Dr Ahsan Nazir and other also spoke on the occasion.