Tanker Collides With Trawler, One Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :One person died in collision of tanker and trawler on Monday in an accident near 267 GB Ror in the jurisdiction of police station Rajana.

According to police, tanker was coming from Kamalia towards Rajana hits a Trawler because the Tanker driver fell asleep.

Rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident and shifted the dead body to nearby hospital in Kamalia.

In the accident trawler driver Mohammad Asif son of Nazir Ahmed resident of Rahim Yar Khan Aged 50 was killed.

