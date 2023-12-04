Open Menu

Tarbela 4th Extension Project Delivered 22.56 Bln To National Grid So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 06:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Tarbela 4th Extension Project has contributed 22.56 billion low cost hydel units to the national grid system since its commissioning in 2018.

Official sources told APP here that 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station was completed in 2018 with financial assistance of the World Bank. Before commissioning of 4th Extension project the total hydel generation capacity of Tarbela power house was 3,478 MW, they said.

They said that three turbines having 470 MW each capacity were installed at Tunnel 4 of the Tarbela dam.

Now, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) was executing Tarbela 5th Extension Project with the financial assistance of WB. The project being set up at tunnel of 5 of Tarbela Dam would further add 1530 MW to the existing 4,888 MW, they said.

They said the project would complete in 2025 and the total hydel generation capacity of Tarbela power house would jump to 6418 MW.\395

