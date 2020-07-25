UrduPoint.com
Teenager Drowned In Canal While Making TikTok Video

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:41 PM

Teenager drowned in canal while making TikTok video

A teenager drowned while making a TikTok video in Bahawalnagar's Minchinabad on Friday, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A teenager drowned while making a TikTok video in Bahawalnagar's Minchinabad on Friday, a private news channel reported.

Mohammad Sufyan Sheikh was recording a video with his friends when he slipped from edge of the Sadiqia Canal and fell into it.

His body hasn't been found yet. Rescue officials say they were having difficulty searching for the body due to the strong current. "We'll start the search operation again today (Saturday)," an official told.

Sheikh's family and friends had gathered near the canal.

More Stories From Pakistan

