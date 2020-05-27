Three killed in incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Three people, including a young girl, were killed in different incidents in the district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sajid shot dead his young sister Iqra on the name of honour at Chah Walyan Wala in Khuddiyan area.

In the second incident, an unknown motorcyclist opened fire on Sami-ur-Rehman.

As a result Sami received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. In another incident at Chak 64 PhaliyaniChanga Manga, over a petty issue, Basharat shot Arshad dead.

Concerned Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.