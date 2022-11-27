Three killed in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :At least three people died in a road accident that occurred on Balochistan RCD highway, Levis force sources said on Sunday.

"A pickup way Khuzdar skidded off the road at Wadh area of the province due to overspeeding," Levy officials said, adding that as a result three people died.

Soon after the mishap, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead to the nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased belonged to Panjgur district.

.