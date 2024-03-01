Three killed in roof collapse due to heavy rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Three members of a family died and one injured when a roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Fazil Dewan Kamalia on Friday morning.

According to rescue officials, a husband, his wife and a son were died on the spot while daughter was critically injured, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said that three bodies and one injured child were found trapped under the debris of the collapsed

house.