Three Outlaws Arrested: 2.4 Kg Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Dera police during the operation against criminals arrested three outlaws and recovered one stolen motorcycle and 2490 grams of hashish from their possession in the limits of Gomal University Police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, a team of Gomal University Police station led by Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Imran conducted a successful action against the criminals and arrested the accused Muhammad Kamran son of Abdullah.

The accused was wanted in theft cases. Police also recovered one stolen motorcycle from the possession of the accused.

Similarly in another case of theft wanted criminal Muhammad Abid son of Muhammad Ibrahim was also arrested.

Meanwhile during action against drug peddlers Naveedullah, son of Muhammad Munir resident of Lakki Marwat was arrested and 2490 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

