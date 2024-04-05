Three Pesticides Dealers Booked:
Published April 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Three dealers were caught for selling spurious pesticides in the district, here on Friday.
According to the official sources, Pesticide Inspector Saleem Hussain along with team raided at Chak Mubarak and caught three pesticides dealers for selling substandard pesticides at their shops.
Police registered cases against the dealers Adil,Saifullah and Dawood.
