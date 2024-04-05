Open Menu

Three Pesticides Dealers Booked:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Three pesticides dealers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Three dealers were caught for selling spurious pesticides in the district, here on Friday.

According to the official sources, Pesticide Inspector Saleem Hussain along with team raided at Chak Mubarak and caught three pesticides dealers for selling substandard pesticides at their shops.

Police registered cases against the dealers Adil,Saifullah and Dawood.

Recent Stories

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

7 minutes ago
 UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

19 minutes ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

2 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

17 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

17 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

17 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

17 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan