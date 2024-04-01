Tight security on Youm-e -Ali

Youm -e-Ali (A.S) Shahadat E Hazrat Ali (A S) was observed in Sargodha aimed tight security here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Youm -e-Ali (A.S) Shahadat E Hazrat Ali (A S) was observed in Sargodha aimed tight security here on Monday.

Over 1100 policemen provided security to 29 processions and 19 Majlis in the city.

The main procession started from Markazi Imam Bargah Mooti Gate and culminated at Hussainia Imam Bargah.

The security was monitored through CCTV cameras. The DPO himself monitored the security situation.

No untoward incident occurred during the processions.