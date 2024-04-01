Tight Security On Youm-e -Ali
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Youm -e-Ali (A.S) Shahadat E Hazrat Ali (A S) was observed in Sargodha aimed tight security here on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Youm -e-Ali (A.S) Shahadat E Hazrat Ali (A S) was observed in Sargodha aimed tight security here on Monday.
Over 1100 policemen provided security to 29 processions and 19 Majlis in the city.
The main procession started from Markazi Imam Bargah Mooti Gate and culminated at Hussainia Imam Bargah.
The security was monitored through CCTV cameras. The DPO himself monitored the security situation.
No untoward incident occurred during the processions.
Recent Stories
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues
Car bomb kills Russian-appointed official in east Ukraine
Football: English Championship table
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Football: English Championship result
Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP
Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest man with huge fireworks products
Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-ravaged schools in Rajanpur, DG K ..
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries visits KP-BOIT
Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr
Kohat Police claim to arrest proclaimed offender
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest man with huge fireworks products3 minutes ago
-
Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-ravaged schools in Rajanpur, DG Khan3 minutes ago
-
Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police claim to arrest proclaimed offender3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully in Sukkur35 seconds ago
-
Grand cleaning drive, RCB disposes of 35 tons garbage in three days36 seconds ago
-
IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Thoshakhana case53 minutes ago
-
2 robbers arrested; cash, weapons recovered39 seconds ago
-
PHA to auction 14 parking stands, seven canteens41 seconds ago
-
Health sector to be upgraded on modern lines: Minister30 seconds ago
-
Man kills wife, injures mother-in-law32 seconds ago