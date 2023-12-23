Toxic vegetables grown with contaminated water destroyed

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Saturday destroyed vegetables grown on four kanals of land using sewerage water in Hazro town of Attock.

A news release stated that a PFA team conducted an operation in Hazro, destroying various vegetables grown on a 4-kanal plot of land. According to District Food Safety Officer Zahoor Hussain, farmers who cultivate vegetables using sewerage water are subject to severe penalties for violating the restriction.

He further stated that the PFA has taken legal action against the farmers for using sewage water to irrigate their vegetables.

He said that on 16 kanals of land, the PFA had thrown out thousands of kg of diseased daikon, spinach, and other vegetables.

He said that irrigating crops with tainted water leads to health problems since the contaminated water's hazardous elements are incorporated into the finished products. He went on to say that farmers might use industrial wastes and sewerage to grow the only non-edible alternative crops.

