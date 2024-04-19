Traffic Police Launch Cracks Down On Tinted Glasses
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM
The traffic police here on Friday fined hundreds of vehicles for the use of tinted glass and issued final warnings
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The traffic police here on Friday fined hundreds of vehicles for the use of tinted glass and issued final warnings.
The crackdown was launched as part of efforts to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations in the region.
According to the details, following the issuance of cancellation of tinted glass permission by the Ministry of Interiour, the SSP Traffic, Tariq Mahmood confirmed that all permits and licenses for tinted windows had been revoked.
Anyone found in possession of such permits would be considered fraudulent, and strict action would be taken against them, he added.
Under the supervision of DPO, Umar Tufail Khan, the traffic police, led by SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, are conducting indiscriminate actions against violators of traffic laws.
During various checkpoints, 430 vehicles were heavily fined for removing tinted windows.
Recent Stories
Condolence reference held in memory of FBR's officials
Court aims to wrap Trump jury selection ahead of opening arguments
Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Saifullah Dharejo for improving ..
Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM
Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow
Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover to be ready shortly: FDA
Water level in dams risen from recent rains to improve underground water level: ..
Study suggests standardized packing, labeling health warning, taxes imposition o ..
Superstar Muhammad Ali remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic
ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Saifullah Dharejo for improving infrastructure in in ..2 minutes ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover to be ready shortly: FDA1 minute ago
-
Water level in dams risen from recent rains to improve underground water level: Tareen1 minute ago
-
Study suggests standardized packing, labeling health warning, taxes imposition on smokeless tobacco ..2 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic29 minutes ago
-
ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally29 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO29 minutes ago
-
Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for citizens: Commissioner29 minutes ago
-
PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-11931 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases31 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular theatres by April 2331 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Haripur31 minutes ago