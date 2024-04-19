Open Menu

Traffic Police Launch Cracks Down On Tinted Glasses

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Traffic Police launch cracks down on tinted glasses

The traffic police here on Friday fined hundreds of vehicles for the use of tinted glass and issued final warnings

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The traffic police here on Friday fined hundreds of vehicles for the use of tinted glass and issued final warnings.

The crackdown was launched as part of efforts to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations in the region.

According to the details, following the issuance of cancellation of tinted glass permission by the Ministry of Interiour, the SSP Traffic, Tariq Mahmood confirmed that all permits and licenses for tinted windows had been revoked.

Anyone found in possession of such permits would be considered fraudulent, and strict action would be taken against them, he added.

Under the supervision of DPO, Umar Tufail Khan, the traffic police, led by SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, are conducting indiscriminate actions against violators of traffic laws.

During various checkpoints, 430 vehicles were heavily fined for removing tinted windows.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Condolence reference held in memory of FBR's offic ..

Condolence reference held in memory of FBR's officials

2 minutes ago
 Court aims to wrap Trump jury selection ahead of o ..

Court aims to wrap Trump jury selection ahead of opening arguments

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Sa ..

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Saifullah Dharejo for improving ..

2 minutes ago
 Croatia top court bars president from becoming nex ..

Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM

1 minute ago
 Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow

Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow

19 minutes ago
 Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover to be ready shortl ..

Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover to be ready shortly: FDA

1 minute ago
Water level in dams risen from recent rains to im ..

Water level in dams risen from recent rains to improve underground water level: ..

1 minute ago
 Study suggests standardized packing, labeling heal ..

Study suggests standardized packing, labeling health warning, taxes imposition o ..

2 minutes ago
 Superstar Muhammad Ali remembered on 93rd birth an ..

Superstar Muhammad Ali remembered on 93rd birth anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick ci ..

Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack

27 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent mea ..

DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic

29 minutes ago
 ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan