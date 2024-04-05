- Home
Tragic Traffic Accidents Claim 2 Lives, Leave 8 Seriously Injured In Separate Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:15 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Two fatal traffic accidents have resulted in the loss of two lives, including a child, and left 8 individuals seriously injured in Bahawalnagar.
The first incident involved a devastating collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle, claiming the life of one individual and inflicting serious injuries upon 4 others.
The injured victims were promptly shifted to Tehsil Hospital, while the deceased hails from 283 HR.
In the second accident, a collision between two motorcycles on the Manchanabad main highway road led to the tragic death of a child and left 4 individuals injured, identified as Hafiz Khizr, Nauman, Latif, and Yasin. The injured have also been transferred to the hospital for urgent medical attention.
