Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A two-day conference on “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Uniting Women’s Voices For a Better World” organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar was concluded here at a local hotel.

The conference was organized in collaboration with SRSP, EU, SCHORES and UNHCR, State Bank, HBL, BOK and UBL.

The first and second sessions of day two of this prestigious conference were attended by well-known professionals from several sectors of society. Dr Nasir Jamal Khan Vice Chancellor Swabi University, Rakhshanda Naz KP Ombudsperson, Dr Ayesha Siddiqua, Assistant Professor Quaid e Azam University, Matiullah Khan Secretary Youth Affairs, Uzma Mukaram Deputy Director Youth Affairs, Dr Darvesh Political Analyst, Maryam Iqbal Chairperson handicraft association Pakistan, Sheeza Mohsin marriage and family therapist attended different sessions.

Several sessions comprising penal talks, project presentations and paper presentations were conducted.

The projects were attended and appreciated by Said Mehmood Khyber Board of Investment and Technology and Naveed Durrani from the Asian Development Bank.

Vice Chancellor Dr Safia Ahmad (T.I) is a patron-in-chief of the Regional Connectivity Center and proudly welcomed the soft opening of this centre.

The centre was introduced by Dr Zarmina Baloch, Director of RCC and was inaugurated by Naveed Durrani from the Asian Development Bank. Establishing this Center in the University involves creating a dedicated space for focusing on enhancing collaboration and connectivity in the region.

The conclusion of the closing event was done by distributing shields and souvenirs among the guests and participants. All the organizers, co-organizers and facilitators were appreciated for their overwhelming commitment and support.