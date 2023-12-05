Open Menu

Two-day Conference On Women’s Voices For Better World Concluded

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

A two-day conference on “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Uniting Women’s Voices For a Better World” organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar was concluded here at a local hotel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A two-day conference on “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges: Uniting Women’s Voices For a Better World” organized by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar was concluded here at a local hotel.

The conference was organized in collaboration with SRSP, EU, SCHORES and UNHCR, State Bank, HBL, BOK and UBL.

The first and second sessions of day two of this prestigious conference were attended by well-known professionals from several sectors of society. Dr Nasir Jamal Khan Vice Chancellor Swabi University, Rakhshanda Naz KP Ombudsperson, Dr Ayesha Siddiqua, Assistant Professor Quaid e Azam University, Matiullah Khan Secretary Youth Affairs, Uzma Mukaram Deputy Director Youth Affairs, Dr Darvesh Political Analyst, Maryam Iqbal Chairperson handicraft association Pakistan, Sheeza Mohsin marriage and family therapist attended different sessions.

Several sessions comprising penal talks, project presentations and paper presentations were conducted.

The projects were attended and appreciated by Said Mehmood Khyber Board of Investment and Technology and Naveed Durrani from the Asian Development Bank.

Vice Chancellor Dr Safia Ahmad (T.I) is a patron-in-chief of the Regional Connectivity Center and proudly welcomed the soft opening of this centre.

The centre was introduced by Dr Zarmina Baloch, Director of RCC and was inaugurated by Naveed Durrani from the Asian Development Bank. Establishing this Center in the University involves creating a dedicated space for focusing on enhancing collaboration and connectivity in the region.

The conclusion of the closing event was done by distributing shields and souvenirs among the guests and participants. All the organizers, co-organizers and facilitators were appreciated for their overwhelming commitment and support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Quaid E Azam Hotel Marriage Bank Swabi Nasir Jamal Women Asian Development Bank United Bank Limited Bank Of Khyber Family Event All From UNHCR Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Economy steadily progressing towards recovery, rev ..

Economy steadily progressing towards recovery, revival: Report

35 minutes ago
 Currently rice export third largest sector in coun ..

Currently rice export third largest sector in country's economy: REAP leaders

34 minutes ago
 HESCO Chief heard problems of consumers on Faceboo ..

HESCO Chief heard problems of consumers on Facebook live session

34 minutes ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

44 minutes ago
 Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

44 minutes ago
 UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

44 minutes ago
Meeting deliberates on strengthening police force ..

Meeting deliberates on strengthening police force in merged districts

44 minutes ago
 Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese ar ..

Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese army

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, mul ..

Pakistan Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, multilateral developments

44 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi meets Chinese Vice Minister of C ..

Ambassador Hashmi meets Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce

44 minutes ago
 CPDI hosts national convention, job fair for PWDs

CPDI hosts national convention, job fair for PWDs

44 minutes ago
 Climate change by numbers

Climate change by numbers

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan