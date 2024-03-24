Two Die In Separate Incidents In Hazro Tehsil
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Two persons were died in separate incidents in different parts of Hazro Tehsil, as reported by police and hospital sources on Saturday.
In the first incident, a 22-year-old man, Muhafiz, fell victim to unknown assailants in Shamsabad village. Upon his return home, masked individuals hiding in the area opened fire, fatally wounding Muhafiz, who succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
The perpetrators managed to evade.
Meanwhile, in the second incident, 26-year-old Noman Iqbal tragically lost his life when his car collided with a water tanker near Lawrencepur. According to police sources, Noman lost control of his vehicle, leading to the fatal collision with the water tanker. As a result, Noman passed away at the scene of the accident.
Police have registered two separate cases and launched thorough investigations.
