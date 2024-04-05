Open Menu

Two Held With 6kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 05:57 PM

Two held with 6kg hashish

Phularwan police launched a massive crackdown against drug suppliers on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Phularwan police launched a massive crackdown against drug suppliers on Friday.

Police said that police raided areas and busted two inter-provincial drug dealers, including Waheed and Shams, and recovered six kilogram hashish from them.

The DPO appreciated the Phularwan police.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: ..

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin

17 seconds ago
 PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

20 seconds ago
 Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight ..

Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security

22 seconds ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

43 minutes ago
 Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communicati ..

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

2 hours ago
 PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppressio ..

PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians

4 hours ago
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel ..

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

4 hours ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

6 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan