Two Held With 6kg Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 05:57 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Phularwan police launched a massive crackdown against drug suppliers on Friday.
Police said that police raided areas and busted two inter-provincial drug dealers, including Waheed and Shams, and recovered six kilogram hashish from them.
The DPO appreciated the Phularwan police.
