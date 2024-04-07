Two Officers Of Mineral Deptt Suspended For Stone Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani here on Sunday issued order for suspension of Deputy Director and Assistant Director Minerals for alleged facilitation in theft of sand and stones from mountainous Sakhi Sarwar area.
According to official sources, the provincial minister paid surprise visit at Sakhi Sarwar and found that over 3000 trucks filled with stones and sand were being sent to various parts of the country on daily basis. The provincial minister suspended Deputy Director and Assistant Director as the sand and stones were being taken away without any auction or lease agreement.
The minister also ordered registration of cases against the thieves and officers involved in the crime.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Health Day observed6 minutes ago
-
Wildlife dept launches crackdown on illegal sale of birds, animals7 minutes ago
-
FWMC cleanliness plan for Eid7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to take oath after Eid-ul-Fitr: Shahid Rind7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects work on new block of BISE7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four dangerous dacoits, seize valuables7 minutes ago
-
21 dead, 1587 injured in 1430 RTCs in Punjab17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands firm to defend its sovereignty: Khawaja Asif17 minutes ago
-
Temperature increases in provincial metropolis17 minutes ago
-
Minister detects illegal sand and stone mining in DG Khan17 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against hoarders continues across country17 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK27 minutes ago