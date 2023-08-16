Open Menu

Two Wheelie-doers Held

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Two wheelie-doers held

Saddar police claimed to have arrested two youths for doing wheelie, here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Saddar police claimed to have arrested two youths for doing wheelie, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, the police arrested Nafees-ur-Rasool and Muhammad Arsalan from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and Akbarabad area, who were doing wheelie on on the highway. Police also confiscated the motorcycles.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Saddar From

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter ..

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter Suhana's journey

10 minutes ago
 ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others ..

ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others as proclaimed offenders

3 minutes ago
 Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Fe ..

Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Festival draws criticism

3 minutes ago
 Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

3 minutes ago
 52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue S ..

52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Intelligent connected vehicles hit the road in Chi ..

Intelligent connected vehicles hit the road in China's Chongqing

30 seconds ago
Municipal Graduate College wins first position in ..

Municipal Graduate College wins first position in co-curricular activities

31 seconds ago
 National Olympic Committee elects Fares Al Mutawa ..

National Olympic Committee elects Fares Al Mutawa as Chairman of Athletes Commit ..

16 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

33 seconds ago
 DEAC approves 14 cases for establishing different ..

DEAC approves 14 cases for establishing different businesses

34 seconds ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi attends swearing-in ceremony of n ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends swearing-in ceremony of new Paraguay President

31 minutes ago
 DCs directed to launch operation against encroachm ..

DCs directed to launch operation against encroachments, illegal occupation of st ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan