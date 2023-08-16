Two wheelie-doers held

Saddar police claimed to have arrested two youths for doing wheelie, here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Saddar police claimed to have arrested two youths for doing wheelie, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, the police arrested Nafees-ur-Rasool and Muhammad Arsalan from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and Akbarabad area, who were doing wheelie on on the highway. Police also confiscated the motorcycles.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.