Two Woman, Five Children Injured In Bajaur Roof Collapsed Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Two woman, five children injured in Bajaur roof collapsed incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) As many as two persons including a woman were killed and five others injured of a family when roof of a room collapsed in Gale Tehsil, Loi Momand, Bajaur on Sunday, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

According to initial reports, 7 people were buried under the debris and on receiving the information, Rescue 1122 disaster and medical teams reached the spot and started rescue operations. The medical and disaster teams of Rescue 1122 recovered 3 women and four children on the spot, the Rescue 1122 official said.

The injured were given first aid and shifted to the hospital. One woman died on the spot while the other was confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital, the officials said. The details of those killed and injured persons are as follows:

(1) Sister Luqman killed

(2) Sister Shaukat killed

(3) Sister Shah Wakil injured

(4) Hamad Umar 13 years injured

(5) Fawad Umar 10 years injured

(6) Adnan aged 8 years injured

(7) Henna aged 6 years injured

More Stories From Pakistan