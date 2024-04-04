UAJK Approves Policy For Timely Completion Of Research Projects
Published April 04, 2024
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has taken a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency of its research programs.
The university has approved a pioneering policy aimed at safeguarding the timely completion of research thesis for its MPhil, MS, and PhD degree programs.
In a landmark decision made during the thirty-first meeting of the Academic Council on Thursday, chaired by Vice-Chancellor/Chairman Academic Council, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, the university adopted measures to eliminate unnecessary delays in the completion of research projects.
The new policy ensures a streamlined process from the submission of thesis drafts to the evaluation by external examiners.
Moreover, the Academic Council gave its seal of approval for the initiation of the MPhil Islamic Studies degree program at UAJK. This program has received the necessary clearance from the Higher Education Commission.
During the council meeting, a range of agenda items concerning teaching issues were deliberated upon. These included policy guidelines for semester examinations, teaching workload, amendments in the associate degree policy book, and the formation of members of the board of Advanced Studies and Research.
Additionally, the meeting endorsed the recommendations put forth by the Board of Faculties of various university departments. Distinguished members from the UAJK, HEC, and other educational institutions of the state participated in the session, contributing valuable insights.
Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi emphasized the university's commitment to providing quality education and nurturing students to face future challenges. He underscored the importance of resolving issues related to the length of MPhil and PhD thesis, assuring stakeholders that the newly implemented policy will effectively address these concerns.
Prof. Dr. Abbasi commended the faculty for their dedication and urged them to utilize their expertise for the advancement of education quality and the overall development of UAJK. He expressed confidence that the university would continue to foster a conducive environment for knowledge dissemination and academic growth.
Registrar, Meritorious Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, presented the agenda of the thirty-first academic council meeting.
