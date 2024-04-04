Open Menu

UAJK Approves Policy For Timely Completion Of Research Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

UAJK approves policy for timely completion of research projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has taken a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency of its research programs.

The university has approved a pioneering policy aimed at safeguarding the timely completion of research thesis for its MPhil, MS, and PhD degree programs.

In a landmark decision made during the thirty-first meeting of the Academic Council on Thursday, chaired by Vice-Chancellor/Chairman Academic Council, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, the university adopted measures to eliminate unnecessary delays in the completion of research projects.

The new policy ensures a streamlined process from the submission of thesis drafts to the evaluation by external examiners.

Moreover, the Academic Council gave its seal of approval for the initiation of the MPhil Islamic Studies degree program at UAJK. This program has received the necessary clearance from the Higher Education Commission.

During the council meeting, a range of agenda items concerning teaching issues were deliberated upon. These included policy guidelines for semester examinations, teaching workload, amendments in the associate degree policy book, and the formation of members of the board of Advanced Studies and Research.

Additionally, the meeting endorsed the recommendations put forth by the Board of Faculties of various university departments. Distinguished members from the UAJK, HEC, and other educational institutions of the state participated in the session, contributing valuable insights.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi emphasized the university's commitment to providing quality education and nurturing students to face future challenges. He underscored the importance of resolving issues related to the length of MPhil and PhD thesis, assuring stakeholders that the newly implemented policy will effectively address these concerns.

Prof. Dr. Abbasi commended the faculty for their dedication and urged them to utilize their expertise for the advancement of education quality and the overall development of UAJK. He expressed confidence that the university would continue to foster a conducive environment for knowledge dissemination and academic growth.

Registrar, Meritorious Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, presented the agenda of the thirty-first academic council meeting.

Related Topics

Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC From

Recent Stories

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

19 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

23 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

16 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan