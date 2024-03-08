UE Marks Women's Day, Wraps Up Youth Support Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) International Women's Day was celebrated in the University of Education (UE) here on Friday.
In this regard, UE organized an Exhibition, Panel Discussion and launching of UE first women magazine “SheShines”.
The Youth Support Program funded by Warwick Institute of Engagement, University of Warwick, UK, also concluded on UE Township campus.
The ceremony regarding International Women's Day was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed while the chief guest was Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design Professor Dr. Hina Tayyaba Khalil. A large number of students, Dr. Samina Mazhar, Principal of UE Bank Road Campus, Dr. Muqaddas Butt, in-charge of Women Development Center were present.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design, Professor Dr. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, said that March 8 is not only celebrated to ensure the protection of women's rights, but also to acknowledge the achievements of women. This day has proved that women are not inferior to men in any way, she added.
UE Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed said, “We firmly believe that women are of key importance from a family to the building of a nation and thanks to this belief, we have seen made more dynamic role of women in our university as well.”
The vice chancellor also addressed the closing ceremony of Youth Support Program and commended the program team for the project's success by equipping the youth with right skills and competencies to thrive in the global landscape of the 21st century. He extended his appreciation to all participants for their hard work, commitment, and dedication, emphasizing the university's continued support for such initiatives in the future.
In the concluding ceremony, certificates of participation were awarded to all 25 participants, while shields were presented to program trainers, teams, and volunteers.
In the end, Dr. Naima Qureshi, Assistant Professor at the University of Education and international collaborator, expressed gratitude to all community partners and the University of Education for their unwavering support throughout the program.
