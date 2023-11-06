Open Menu

UGI Students Win Prizes At All Pakistan Music Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

UGI students win prizes at All Pakistan Music Conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The young singers of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) won two positions at the All Pakistan Music Conference.

In the folk category, Ayan Mohsin of the Unique Group Bahria Town Campus won the second position, while Fatima Ali of Unique Wapda Town Campus won the third position. A total of 10 singers from Unique Group participated in the final competition.

While congratulating the students on their success, Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram said that through co-curricular activities at the Unique Group of Institutions, students talents were explored and polished. He said that co-curricular activities carried out at the Unique Group include literary and performing arts. He said students are provided with all kinds of guidance.

Professor Abdul Manan expressed the hope that the students of Unique Group would demonstrate better performance in future as well.

