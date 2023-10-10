UNDP, KP BOI arrange interacting event for SMEs, investors

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and board of Investment (BOI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday arranged an interacting event for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Investors.

The event was attended by startups, foreign and local investors and more than fifty companies. General Manager Investments KP Culture and Tourism Authority Omair Khattak also attended the event as a keynote speaker and

highlighted the tourism potential of KP province.

He said that tourism is booming at a considerable pace and there are many avenues of collaboration for both foreign

and domestic investors.

He said that there are many untouched tourist destinations in KP that can be explored for financial benefits.

"The upcoming integrated tourism zones in Mankiyal and Ganool are major tourism attractions for global tourism sector and KPCTA has been actively pursuing eco-tourism and green investments as preferred tourism interventions," he said.

The KPCTA team visited all the stalls being set up in the event and offered support in capacity building of new start-ups in the tourism sector.