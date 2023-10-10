Open Menu

UNDP, KP BOI Arrange Interacting Event For SMEs, Investors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 07:09 PM

UNDP, KP BOI arrange interacting event for SMEs, investors

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Board of Investment (BOI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday arranged an interacting event for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Investors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and board of Investment (BOI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday arranged an interacting event for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Investors.

The event was attended by startups, foreign and local investors and more than fifty companies. General Manager Investments KP Culture and Tourism Authority Omair Khattak also attended the event as a keynote speaker and

highlighted the tourism potential of KP province.

He said that tourism is booming at a considerable pace and there are many avenues of collaboration for both foreign

and domestic investors.

He said that there are many untouched tourist destinations in KP that can be explored for financial benefits.

"The upcoming integrated tourism zones in Mankiyal and Ganool are major tourism attractions for global tourism sector and KPCTA has been actively pursuing eco-tourism and green investments as preferred tourism interventions," he said.

The KPCTA team visited all the stalls being set up in the event and offered support in capacity building of new start-ups in the tourism sector.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Undp Event All Pace (Pakistan) Limited BOI

Recent Stories

HDA Labour Union warns of blocking city's drainage ..

HDA Labour Union warns of blocking city's drainage in protest for non-payment of ..

40 seconds ago
 Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza ..

Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza strikes: media unions

41 seconds ago
 PTA hosts meeting with religious scholars to promo ..

PTA hosts meeting with religious scholars to promote safe, responsible use of so ..

43 seconds ago
 KP offers vast investment opportunities for econom ..

KP offers vast investment opportunities for economic growth:Dr. Amir Abdullah

45 seconds ago
 WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon ..

WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon Economy’ in reshaping busine ..

10 minutes ago
 Eating of paan, gutka, chalia within limits of KMC ..

Eating of paan, gutka, chalia within limits of KMC building banned

34 seconds ago
Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tam ..

Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tambil Mountain

35 seconds ago
 Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11t ..

Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11th Energy Markets Forum

10 minutes ago
 Corruption case: Court extends interim bail of acc ..

Corruption case: Court extends interim bail of accused till Oct 18

37 seconds ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

17 minutes ago
 SAPM stresses human right protection

SAPM stresses human right protection

5 minutes ago
 3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan