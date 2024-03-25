Open Menu

Unidentified Man Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Unidentified man killed in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A middle-aged man was killed while three others were injured as a result of collision between two motorbikes at Katcha Khuo road, rescuers said on Monday.

Identification of the deceased couldn't be made yet.

The injured included Ali Haider, 15, son of Syed Sajjad, Ahmad Hassan, 12, son of Nasir Hussain and Muhammad Ayyan, 15, son of Ashraf were shifted to Katcha Khuo hospital.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which started investigations.

However, the initial investigation fixed cause of the accident as over-speeding and carelessness, it was said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Man Nasir Ali Haider

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

2 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

2 hours ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

2 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

2 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

3 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

3 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

3 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

5 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

6 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan