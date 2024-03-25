Unidentified Man Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A middle-aged man was killed while three others were injured as a result of collision between two motorbikes at Katcha Khuo road, rescuers said on Monday.
Identification of the deceased couldn't be made yet.
The injured included Ali Haider, 15, son of Syed Sajjad, Ahmad Hassan, 12, son of Nasir Hussain and Muhammad Ayyan, 15, son of Ashraf were shifted to Katcha Khuo hospital.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which started investigations.
However, the initial investigation fixed cause of the accident as over-speeding and carelessness, it was said.
