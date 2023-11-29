UoS inks MoU with Nanjing Agricultural University, China for cooperation in research

The University of Sargodha and Key Laboratory of Plant Immunity, College of Plan Protection, Nanjing Agricultural University, China signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in developing specific research, teaching and outreach projects and activities in the areas of mutual interest with specific focus on socio-economic and plant protection related issues of rice and citrus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The University of Sargodha and Key Laboratory of Plant Immunity, College of Plan Protection, Nanjing Agricultural University, China signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in developing specific research, teaching and outreach projects and activities in the areas of mutual interest with specific focus on socio-economic and plant protection related issues of rice and citrus.

Such collaborative projects and activities may include agriculture knowledge exchange networks, research and technology development projects, faculty and students exchange programs, collaborative seminar, workshops and conferences, e-learning and virtual teaching.

The intent of cooperation was signed by the Director External Linkages Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and Key Laboratory of Plant Immunity, College of Plan Protection, Nanjing Agricultural University, China Prof. Dr. Hongwei Zhao.

Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the universities commitment to cultivating a fertile ground for innovation, technology development and quality education. He stated this agreement marks a significant milestone in the field of agriculture, research and outreach program.

At this moment Key Laboratory of Plant Immunity, College of Plan Protection, Nanjing Agricultural University, China Prof. Dr. Hongwei Zhao said Pakistan is an agriculture country and 'we will work together to promote the agricultural technology and products'.

On this occasion Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director Academics Dr. Imran Ghafoor Ch. Director Implementation Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Principal Agriculture Colleges UOS Prof. Dr. Zafar Hayat, Chairman Department of Plant Pathology Prof. Dr. Usman Ghazanfar and teachers were present.